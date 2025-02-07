Rasmus Nicolaisen Injury: Set for surgery
Nicolaisen is set for a surgery on his calf which will sideline him for at least a month, according to boss Carles Martinez Novell.
Nicolaisen returned from a four-month layoff and aggravated the same injury. The new layer to the injury has now made surgery unavoidable. The defender will continue to be a tough loss in the starting XI. Mark McKenzie should continue to take on a larger role.
