Rasmus Nicolaisen headshot

Rasmus Nicolaisen Injury: Set for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Nicolaisen is set for a surgery on his calf which will sideline him for at least a month, according to boss Carles Martinez Novell.

Nicolaisen returned from a four-month layoff and aggravated the same injury. The new layer to the injury has now made surgery unavoidable. The defender will continue to be a tough loss in the starting XI. Mark McKenzie should continue to take on a larger role.

Rasmus Nicolaisen
Toulouse
