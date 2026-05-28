Rasmus Nicolaisen News: Extends contract with Toulouse

Nicolaisen signed a contract extension with Toulouse through 2029, the club announced.

Nicolaisen joined from FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2021 and has since become one of the most important figures at the club, contributing to the Ligue 2 title in 2022, the Coupe de France triumph in 2023 and European football in the Europa League. The 29-year-old Danish center-back has made more than 150 appearances for the club and was handed the captaincy by coach Carles Martinez Novell ahead of the 2024-25 season, a reflection of his standing within the group. This season he featured in 33 of Toulouse's 34 Ligue 1 fixtures with 31 starts, logging 2,590 minutes and consistently ranking among the top aerial duel winners in both the French league and across European competitions. Sporting director Viktor Bezhani described him as a true leader on and off the pitch who embodies the values of the club and the Occitanie region, with the extension reflecting Toulouse's ambition to build around experienced leaders as they continue their development as a top-flight club.