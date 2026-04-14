Rasmus Nicolaisen News: Own goal in loss Sunday

Nicolaisen had an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Lille.

Nicolaisen endured a difficult outing in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Lille, deflecting a Thomas Meunier strike into his own net to open the scoring while failing to record a tackle. The center back remains an important piece in the back line, having started 26 of his 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season, though this was a match to forget for the entire team, especially after Mark McKenzie's red card significantly impacted the result.