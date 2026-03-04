Rasmus Nicolaisen News: Plays 90 minutes against Marseille

Nicolaisen (thigh) took two shots (one on goal), made six clearances and created one scoring chance during Wednesday's penalty shootout win over Marseille in the Coupe de France.

Nicolaisen is ready for action after missing one game due to a physical issue. He may now play an active role in central defense, standing out as one of the team's best contributors of clearances and interceptions. While Djibril Sidibe could see his involvement affected with Nicolaisen available, it was Warren Kamanzi who dropped to a bench role Wednesday with Sidibe moving to the right flank.