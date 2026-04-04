Rasmus Nicolaisen News: Scores header against PSG

Nicolaisen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nicolaisen delivered a solid performance in Friday's 3-1 loss against PSG, scoring his first goal of the season with a looping header on an opportunistic assist from Djibril Sidibe to briefly bring his side level in the first half. The center back remains a consistent presence in the back line, starting 25 of his 27 appearances this season while recording 18 tackles, 36 interceptions and 123 clearances during that span.