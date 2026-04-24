Rassoul Ndiaye Injury: Late call against Metz

Ndiaye picked up a foot knock and is a late call for Sunday's clash against Metz, according to FOOT NORMAND.

Ndiaye's availability will be determined closer to kickoff, with the club assessing his condition before making a final squad decision. If he cannot be cleared in time, Yassine Kechta is expected to step in as his replacement against the Grenats in what is a signigicant fixture for Le Havre heading into the final stretch of the season.