Rassoul Ndiaye Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Ndiaye is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Lille after picking up a thigh injury, according to coach Didier Digard, per Foot Normand.

Ndiaye's potential absence is an untimely blow for Le Havre heading into a difficult away fixture at Lille, with no specific details provided on the severity of the issue. Simon Ebonog is expected to take on a larger role for the Ciel et Marine if Ndiaye had to miss the clash against the Dogues.