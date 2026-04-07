Rassoul Ndiaye News: Active day attacking

Ndiaye generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AJ Auxerre.

Ndiaye would not see a goal or an assist Sunday but was still active in his 90 minutes of play, providing one chance created, two shots and four crosses from the right flank. He remains at four goals and three assists this season, starting in 25 of his 28 appearances, and is a clear starter moving forward.