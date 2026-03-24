Rassoul Ndiaye News: Ends long scoring drought

Ndiaye scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Paris FC.

Ndiaye ended a long scoring drought, having last found the net in early October after opening the season with three goals in his first five league starts. Across his last five games he has taken five shots and created four chances along with 15 crosses, while adding four tackles and four interceptions defensively.