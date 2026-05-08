Rassoul Ndiaye News: Option for Marseille clash

Ndiaye (thigh) is available for Sunday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Didier Digard, per FOOT NORMAND.

Ndiaye had been ruled out of last weekend's fixture against Lille with the thigh issue, but his recovery in time for the final fixture of the season is a welcome development for Le Havre. The forward should push back into the lineup against Marseille, with Simon Ebonog having covered during his absence.