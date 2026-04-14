Rassoul Ndiaye headshot

Rassoul Ndiaye News: Stuffs stat sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ndiaye registered one assist, created one chance and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nice.

Ndiaye was one of the more productive players on the pitch Sunday, a trend that has continued to show up for Havre. Over his last three matches the midfielder has a goal and an assist, four shots on target, and 57 passes. He will look to keep it rolling on Saturday versus Angers.

Rassoul Ndiaye
Le Havre
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