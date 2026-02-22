Raul Albiol Injury: Called up for Fiorentina game

Abiol (thigh) has been named in Pisa's squad list to face Fiorentina on Monday.

Albiol will be available for the first time since early January after tending to a thigh strain for nearly two months. He'll look to re-enter the rotation and challenge Antonio Caracciolo, Simone Canestrelli and Rosen Bozhinov. He has played just four times so far, posting 15 clearances, two blocks and seven interceptions, with no clean sheets.