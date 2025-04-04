Raul Albiol Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Albiol is dealing with an undisclosed injury but is not expected to be available for Sunday's game against Athletic Club, manager Marcelino told media Friday. "Raúl [Albiol] is very unlikely to play Sunday."

The veteran center-back hasn't played since late December and has been an unused sub in each of the team's last 10 games. However, the recent injury concern suggests he might have to spend even more time on the sidelines. This means Logan Costa and Willy Kambwala will probably remain as the center-back pairing for the foreseeable future.