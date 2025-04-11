Fantasy Soccer
Raul Albiol headshot

Raul Albiol Injury: Will remain out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Albiol (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Betis, according to manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, per Victor Franch of Marca.

Albiol is still not ready to play, as the defender is to be placed on the sidelines for a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury. Luckily for the club, this continues to be a minor absence, as he has not appeared in a game since Dec. 22.

Raul Albiol
Villarreal
