Raul Albiol headshot

Raul Albiol News: Assists as half-time sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Albiol assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Cagliari.

Albiol made his return from injury as a substitute at halftime, having been an unused sub for the last three games. He assisted the final goal in the 3-1 win. So far this season, he has started four of the seven games he has played in, and this was his first goal involvement. This was also his second chance created of the season.

Raul Albiol
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