Raul Albiol News: Doesn't sub in versus Fiorentina

Albiol (thigh) didn't play in Monday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Albiol returned to the game-day squad list after a couple of months but wasn't deployed. He'll look to work on his fitness and challenge one of the three starters in the ensuing matches. He has featured six times (four starts) in the season, helping secure one clean sheet and posting four interceptions, 52 clearances and five blocks.