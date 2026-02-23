Raul Albiol headshot

Raul Albiol News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Albiol (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Fiorentina.

Albiol is back with his club after making the squad list for Monday, given a bench role after his thigh injury. This ends an injury absence close to two months, last playing Jan. 3. He has started in four of his six appearances while going unused often, likely to remain more of a depth option.

Raul Albiol
Pisa
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Albiol
