Raul Albiol News: Named to bench
Albiol (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Fiorentina.
Albiol is back with his club after making the squad list for Monday, given a bench role after his thigh injury. This ends an injury absence close to two months, last playing Jan. 3. He has started in four of his six appearances while going unused often, likely to remain more of a depth option.
