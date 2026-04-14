Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio Injury: Absent for Bayern clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Asencio (undisclosed) was left out of the squad for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich, the club posted.

Asencio is dealing with undisclosed issues and wasn't included in the squad that will travel to Munich for Wednesday's clash agaisnt Bayern. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, making this an unexpected omission for a player who had been back in full team training in recent weeks. Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger are set to fill the central defense spots against Bayern in his absence, giving Real Madrid a more experienced pairing for one of the biggest European nights of their season.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
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