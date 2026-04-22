Raul Asencio Injury: Back in training
Asencio (illness) has returned to training and could be an option for Friday's clash against Real Betis, according to MadridXtra.
Asencio's return to training is a timely development for the Merengues, particularly given Eder Militao's ongoing absence from the defensive unit. The center-back is expected to come off the bench rather than slot straight into the starting lineup, but his availability nonetheless provides valuable depth at the back. His recovery from bacterial enterocolitis appears to be progressing well, and Friday's fixture could mark his return to the matchday squad.
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