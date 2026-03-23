Raul Asencio Injury: Dealing with muscular tightness

Asencio (leg) trained fully last week but wasn't risked during Sunday's derby against Atletico because he is still dealing with a muscular contracture in his right leg suffered against Celta Vigo, according to Sergio Lopez of AS.

Asencio wasn't rolled out in Sunday's derby against Atletico because of the muscle tightness he's been managing since the Celta Vigo match 20 days ago. The center-back got through full training last week and is expected to be fully back up to speed over the next few weeks, putting him in line to be available for Madrid's April slate. Even so, the battle for minutes at center-back is set to be intense, with every option expected to be fit and in the mix by the time April hits full swing.