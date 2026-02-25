Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio Injury: Forced off in UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 2:07pm

Asencio was stretchered off in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League win over Benfica with a worrying injury after taking an accidental blow to the face, Diario As reports.

Asencio was unable to continue playing after 77 minutes during his second consecutive start across all competitions. The defender is now at risk of missing upcoming matches, which would add to the absences of Dean Huijsen (thigh) and Eder Militao (hamstring), leaving Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as the only non-doubtful center-back options on the squad. Asencio's condition will likely need to be assessed later in the week.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
78 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
127 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
216 days ago