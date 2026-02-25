Raul Asencio Injury: Forced off in UCL

Asencio was stretchered off in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League win over Benfica with a worrying injury after taking an accidental blow to the face, Diario As reports.

Asencio was unable to continue playing after 77 minutes during his second consecutive start across all competitions. The defender is now at risk of missing upcoming matches, which would add to the absences of Dean Huijsen (thigh) and Eder Militao (hamstring), leaving Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as the only non-doubtful center-back options on the squad. Asencio's condition will likely need to be assessed later in the week.