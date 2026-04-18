Raul Asencio Injury: Hospitalized with stomach bug

Asencio (stomach) is currently in hospital undergoing tests to identify the virus behind his gastroenteritis and is ruled out for the time being, according to Madrid Xtra.

Asencio has lost six kilos in just two weeks due to an illness, underlining the severity of the situation and the concern within the club's medical staff. Doctors are working to identify the exact cause of the virus before beginning a proper recovery plan, making any return timeline impossible to set at this stage. Real Madrid will provide further updates as his condition evolves, with the priority firmly on getting the young defender back to full health before worrying about his return to the pitch.