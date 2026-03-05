Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio Injury: Likely available against Celta Vigo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Asencio (neck) is likely to be back available for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per AS. "Asencio can return, we'll see, i'm pretty sure he can."

Asencio trained fully with the squad this week after shaking off a cervical muscle strain and is expected to be back in the mix for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo. That is a big boost for the Merengues, who are currently thin at the back due to injuries and suspensions, and Asencio could slide right back into the starting XI if he is cleared to go.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
86 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
135 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
224 days ago