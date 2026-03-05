Raul Asencio Injury: Likely available against Celta Vigo
Asencio (neck) is likely to be back available for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per AS. "Asencio can return, we'll see, i'm pretty sure he can."
Asencio trained fully with the squad this week after shaking off a cervical muscle strain and is expected to be back in the mix for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo. That is a big boost for the Merengues, who are currently thin at the back due to injuries and suspensions, and Asencio could slide right back into the starting XI if he is cleared to go.
