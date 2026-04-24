Raul Asencio Injury: Makes squad for Betis clash

Asencio (illness) has been included in the matchday squad for Friday's clash against Real Betis, the club posted.

Asencio had been hospitalized with bacterial enterocolitis and lost six kilos in two weeks during his illness, making his inclusion in the squad a remarkable turnaround given the severity of the situation. The young center-back is unlikely to be thrown straight into the starting lineup after such a debilitating spell, but his presence in the squad gives Real Madrid a valuable depth option in the back line with Eder Militao (hamstring) sidelined again. Getting him back available even in a rotational capacity is a welcome boost for the Merengues heading into the final stretch of the season.