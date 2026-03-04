Raul Asencio Injury: Pictured in team training
Asencio (neck) was spotted back in full team training Wednesday, according to the club.
Asencio appears to have shaken off his recent cervical muscle strain after returning to full training Wednesday, two days ahead of Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, putting him in a strong position to be available again. That would be excellent news for Real Madrid, who are currently thin at the back due to injuries and suspensions, and Asencio is likely to slide right back into a starting role against the Celeste.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction85 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction134 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season223 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More