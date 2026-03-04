Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio Injury: Pictured in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Asencio (neck) was spotted back in full team training Wednesday, according to the club.

Asencio appears to have shaken off his recent cervical muscle strain after returning to full training Wednesday, two days ahead of Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, putting him in a strong position to be available again. That would be excellent news for Real Madrid, who are currently thin at the back due to injuries and suspensions, and Asencio is likely to slide right back into a starting role against the Celeste.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
