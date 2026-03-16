Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Asencio (undisclosed) remains out for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, the club posted.

Asencio has yet to recover from his issues and will not be an option for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League. It remains unclear whether this is related to the neck problems he dealt with recently or if it represents a new setback. With no clear return timeline for the defender, his absence should keep Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger lined up together in central defense for the Merengues.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
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