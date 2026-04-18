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Raul Asencio Injury: Sidelined with enterocolitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Asencio (illness) has been diagnosed with bacterial enterocolitis and is currently at home receiving treatment, the club posted.

Asencio's situation has taken a more defined shape with the club now identifying the illness as bacterial enterocolitis, a gastrointestinal infection that can cause significant physical deterioration and requires a proper course of treatment before any return to activity can be considered. Real Madrid's medical staff will continue to monitor his recovery, and no timeline for a return has been established. The Merengues will provide further updates as his condition evolves.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
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