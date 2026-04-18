Raul Asencio Injury: Sidelined with enterocolitis

Asencio (illness) has been diagnosed with bacterial enterocolitis and is currently at home receiving treatment, the club posted.

Asencio's situation has taken a more defined shape with the club now identifying the illness as bacterial enterocolitis, a gastrointestinal infection that can cause significant physical deterioration and requires a proper course of treatment before any return to activity can be considered. Real Madrid's medical staff will continue to monitor his recovery, and no timeline for a return has been established. The Merengues will provide further updates as his condition evolves.