Raul Asencio Injury: Sidelined with enterocolitis
Asencio (illness) has been diagnosed with bacterial enterocolitis and is currently at home receiving treatment, the club posted.
Asencio's situation has taken a more defined shape with the club now identifying the illness as bacterial enterocolitis, a gastrointestinal infection that can cause significant physical deterioration and requires a proper course of treatment before any return to activity can be considered. Real Madrid's medical staff will continue to monitor his recovery, and no timeline for a return has been established. The Merengues will provide further updates as his condition evolves.
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