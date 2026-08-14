Raul Asencio Injury: Spotted running on grass

Asencio (thigh) was spotted running on the grass Friday during his recovery, according to Madrid Xtra.

Asencio had suffered a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right leg, an issue expected to keep him sidelined for around six weeks, and this early running work is a positive sign of progress. He made 23 LaLiga appearances last season but has fallen down the pecking order following Ibrahima Konate's arrival, and he remains widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer regardless of how his recovery unfolds.