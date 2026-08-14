Raul Asencio Injury: Spotted running on grass
Asencio (thigh) was spotted running on the grass Friday during his recovery, according to Madrid Xtra.
Asencio had suffered a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right leg, an issue expected to keep him sidelined for around six weeks, and this early running work is a positive sign of progress. He made 23 LaLiga appearances last season but has fallen down the pecking order following Ibrahima Konate's arrival, and he remains widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer regardless of how his recovery unfolds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction249 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction298 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 SeasonJuly 24, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More