Raul Asencio Injury: Subbed due to minor scare

Asencio (neck) was substituted in the 77th minute due to a blow to the face that was revealed to be only a minor scare, both the player and coach Alvaro Arbeloa commented, according to Marca. "He has a problem with his neck, it doesn't seem serious."

Asencio went down hard after a collision with Eduardo Camavinga and appeared to injure his neck in the process. That said, he reassured everyone on Instagram that he's doing fine and that the substitution was more precaution than panic. He should be available for Monday's derby against Getafe, though the club could still lean toward caution and give him a breather, which would open the door for David Alaba or Alvaro Carreras to slot into central defense with Dean Huijsen (thigh) and Eder Militao (hamstring) still out.