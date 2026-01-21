Asencio has been dealing with a blow to his shin since last week and could not deliver more in Tuesday's win against Monaco, and he was therefore replaced at halftime as a precaution. The center-back will undergo further scans on Wednesday to determine the extent of the issue and hopes he will be available for Saturday's clash against Villarreal since Antonio Rudiger (knee) remains a doubt, Eder Militao (hamstring) is sidelined, and Aurelien Tchouameni (suspension) is not an option. If Asencio were to miss the game, Alvaro Carreras could feature again in central defense for the Merengues.