Raul Asencio Injury: Suffers cervical muscle strain
Asencio suffered a cervical muscle strain and is ruled out for the time being, the club announced.
Asencio picked up a cervical muscle strain after colliding with Eduardo Camavinga in the second leg against Benfica in the Champions League and has been sidelined for the time being. There is no clear timetable for his return, and the club will not rush him back given how delicate and high-risk neck injuries can be if not handled properly. Until he is fully cleared and back at top speed, David Alaba, Alvaro Carreras or Aurelien Tchouameni are in line to slot into central defense alongside Antonio Rudiger.
