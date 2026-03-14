Raul Asencio Injury: Won't play against Elche
Asencio (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Elche, the club posted.
Asencio was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Elche. The defender has recently been dealing with neck issues which could explain his absence. He will likely be evaluated ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City to determine if he can return, while Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen are expected to handle the defensive duties against the Franjiverdes in the meantime.
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