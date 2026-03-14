Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio Injury: Won't play against Elche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Asencio (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Elche, the club posted.

Asencio was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Elche. The defender has recently been dealing with neck issues which could explain his absence. He will likely be evaluated ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City to determine if he can return, while Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen are expected to handle the defensive duties against the Franjiverdes in the meantime.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
95 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
144 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago