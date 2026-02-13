Raul Asencio News: Back in team training
Asencio (shin) is back in team training Friday but could be rested for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Sergio Rodriguez from Marca.
Asencio has been battling an illness and a shin fatigue fracture that limited his workload earlier in the week, but the defender was back in the mix Friday. That said, with Antonio Rudiger back from injury, the Spaniard could be held out as a precaution to keep him fresh for the second leg of the playoffs against Benfica in the Champions League, according to reports, which is the Merengues' top priority.
