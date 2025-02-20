Fantasy Soccer
Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio News: Bags early assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Asencio assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Manchester City.

Asencio saw a great match from the defense Wednesdsay, starting early after assisting on Kylian Mbappe's goal in the fourth minute off of a long ball from the backline. This was only his second goal contribution of the season in all competitions in 18 appearances (11 starts). He also added two tackles won and block in the defense.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
