Raul Asencio News: Bags early assist

Asencio assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Manchester City.

Asencio saw a great match from the defense Wednesdsay, starting early after assisting on Kylian Mbappe's goal in the fourth minute off of a long ball from the backline. This was only his second goal contribution of the season in all competitions in 18 appearances (11 starts). He also added two tackles won and block in the defense.