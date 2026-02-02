Asencio has been playing through pain in recent weeks due to an apparent shin fatigue fracture, which ultimately prevented him from continuing after the break in Sunday's win against Rayo Vallecano. The center back was replaced by Dani Ceballos, allowing Aurelien Tchouameni to drop deeper, as the options off the bench are thin at the back, with David Alaba not fully fit to play one half, Antonio Rudiger (knee) nearing a return, and Eder Militao (hamstring) still sidelined for at least another month.