Raul Asencio News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Asencio created one chance, made 11 clearances, two interceptions and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Asencio had an outstanding performance at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards and racking up a season high in clearances in the process. The center-back is still far from being the safest bet for fantasy purposes but games like this one show the kind of upside he can have for the future.