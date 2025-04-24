Raul Asencio News: Logs double-digit clearances in win
Asencio created one chance, made 11 clearances, two interceptions and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.
Asencio had an outstanding performance at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards and racking up a season high in clearances in the process. The center-back is still far from being the safest bet for fantasy purposes but games like this one show the kind of upside he can have for the future.
