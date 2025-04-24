Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Asencio created one chance, made 11 clearances, two interceptions and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Asencio had an outstanding performance at the heart of the defense, dominating opposing forwards and racking up a season high in clearances in the process. The center-back is still far from being the safest bet for fantasy purposes but games like this one show the kind of upside he can have for the future.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now