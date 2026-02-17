Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Asencio is available to play in upcoming games after overcoming a shin injury and serving his Champions League suspension.

Asencio stayed on the bench during the last league contest versus Real Sociedad, but he should be ready to feature now that he's healthy and rested. Still, he's not guaranteed a starting spot with both Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen in good form. Asencio tallied 28 clearances, nine tackles and four clean sheets over a string of 11 starts prior to his absence.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
