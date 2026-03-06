Raul Asencio headshot

Raul Asencio News: Starting vs. Celta Vigo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Asencio (neck) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Celta Vigo.

Asencio was expected to return to the side for this matchup, and the center-back will partner with Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense. Asencio has 46 clearances, 14 tackles and two goals in 18 appearances (13 starts) in league play this season.

Raul Asencio
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Raul Asencio See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
87 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
136 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
225 days ago