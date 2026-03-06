Raul Asencio News: Starting vs. Celta Vigo
Asencio (neck) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Celta Vigo.
Asencio was expected to return to the side for this matchup, and the center-back will partner with Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense. Asencio has 46 clearances, 14 tackles and two goals in 18 appearances (13 starts) in league play this season.
