Raul Asencio News: Trains fully, available for derby
Asencio (undisclosed) was spotted training fully in recent days and is back available for Sunday's derby against Atletico, according to the club.
Asencio missed the last two matches with neck discomfort, but the center-back has trained fully in recent days and is back in the mix for Sunday's derby against Atletico. He has been a steady piece of the back line and should keep battling for starting minutes alongside Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rudiger moving forward before Eder Militao (hamstring) returns and adds even more competition.
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