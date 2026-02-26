Raul Castillo Gonzalez headshot

Raul Castillo Gonzalez Injury: Dealing with tibia fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Castillo is currently unavailable due to a stress fracture of the right tibia, the club reported Wednesday.

Castillo's omission throughout the Clausura competition was a mystery until this information, suggesting that he has been recovering from a major problem for a couple of months now. The playmaker made nine Liga MX appearances (four starts) between August and October but failed to reach his full potential before getting hurt. Edgar Guerra and Kevin Velasco are now the team's first options on the right flank and central attacking midfield, respectively, while Alejandro Organista and Luis Gabriel Rey have taken set pieces in Castillo's absence.

Raul Castillo Gonzalez
Puebla
