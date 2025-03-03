Raul Castillo Gonzalez News: Productive in Sunday's loss

Castillo had five shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Queretaro.

Castillo was very active on the attack Sunday, highlighted by his four chances created. He also tied a season high with five shots but failed to put one on target for the 14th consecutive match. He added six crosses (three accurate), four corners and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Fernando Arce.