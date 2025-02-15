Raul Castillo Gonzalez News: Provides two assists in defeat

Castillo assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Atlas.

Castillo set up Efrain Orona and Ricardo Marin in the 33rd and 50th minutes, respectively, in the match against Zorros. The midfielder also took a couple of corner kicks, one of which resulted in his first assist. He could be a fair contributor of playmaking stats, with the downside being that his participation may be limited in upcoming contests with Facundo Waller back from a one-game ban.