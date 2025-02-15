Fantasy Soccer
Raul Castillo Gonzalez News: Provides two assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Castillo assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Atlas.

Castillo set up Efrain Orona and Ricardo Marin in the 33rd and 50th minutes, respectively, in the match against Zorros. The midfielder also took a couple of corner kicks, one of which resulted in his first assist. He could be a fair contributor of playmaking stats, with the downside being that his participation may be limited in upcoming contests with Facundo Waller back from a one-game ban.

