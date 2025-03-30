Fantasy Soccer
Raul Castillo Gonzalez headshot

Raul Castillo Gonzalez News: Takes four shots versus Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Castillo recorded four shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Juarez.

Castillo led the away side in shots and crosses while delivering several set plays in a tough matchup. The three shots on goal were a season-high mark for him, although his scoring tally in the Clausura tournament remained null. Despite sometimes being used off the bench, he can be a valuable shooter and playmaker when on the field thanks to his set-piece tasks.

Raul Castillo Gonzalez
Puebla
