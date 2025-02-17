Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raul de Tomas headshot

Raul de Tomas Injury: Availability remains uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

De Tomas (illness) returned to training ahead of Monday's match against FC Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for that contest.

The veteran striker was absent from training for more than two months due to what has been described as an "illness," but he managed to return to training in recent days. That said, he's yet to play in LaLiga this season, and his availability remains uncertain, although he might have a shot at making the bench due to the absence of Sergio Camello (toe).

Raul de Tomas
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now