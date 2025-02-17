Raul de Tomas Injury: Availability remains uncertain

De Tomas (illness) returned to training ahead of Monday's match against FC Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for that contest.

The veteran striker was absent from training for more than two months due to what has been described as an "illness," but he managed to return to training in recent days. That said, he's yet to play in LaLiga this season, and his availability remains uncertain, although he might have a shot at making the bench due to the absence of Sergio Camello (toe).