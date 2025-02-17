Raul de Tomas Injury: Deemed as week-to-week

De Tomas (illness) returned to training earlier this week but won't be available to face Barcelona on Monday, manager Inigo Perez told media Sunday. "We're happy to see him back in the squad but needs to go through a process to determine when he'll be ready. The next steps are to be determined, but we'll be assessing him on a week-to-week basis."

The veteran striker was absent from training for more than two months due to what has been described as an "illness," but he managed to return to training in recent days. That said, he's yet to play in LaLiga this season and has been training on his own over the last few days. He won't be available to face Barcelona, and he will be an option in the attack once he recovers his fitness levels. For now, though, he's deemed as week-to-week, and his involvement in training will determine when he'll be ready to return to action, with the match against Sevilla on March 1, or even the Real Madrid contest on March 9, as potential return dates.