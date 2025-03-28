Raul de Tomas Injury: Not expected to be available

De Tomas (illness) is not expected to be available to face Alaves on Saturday, manager Inigo Perez told media during Friday's press conference. "Seeing Raul [de Tomas] playing before the end of the season depends exclusively on him, it'll go down to what he offers on a weekly basis in training."

De Tomas has been cleared to return from a medical perspective, but it's unclear if that'll be enough for the manager to consider him. He hasn't been part of the squad since late November, and even if he's included in the squad, his chances of seeing regular minutes are slim to none.