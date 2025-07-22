Raul de Tomas News: Joins Al-Wakrah on loan

De Tomas has joined Al-Wakrah on loan from Rayo Vallecano for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

De Tomas will play in Saudi Arabia during the 2025/26 season after joining Al-Wakrah. The Spanish forward featured in only two matches last season in La Liga, scoring no goals, and was unlikely to receive much playing time this season for Rayo Vallecano. De Tomas will aim to regain his form in Saudi Arabia before returning to Spain.