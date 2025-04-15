Raul Garcia Injury: Dealing with eye trauma
Garcia suffered a trauma to his left eye in Saturday's training and was ruled out of Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona, the club announced.
Garcia will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his eye trauma suffered in training on Saturday. His next chance to feature will be on Sunday against Valladolid if deemed fit although he is expected to return to a bench role like the majority of the season so far.
