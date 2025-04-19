Raul Garcia Injury: Doesn't feature in squad
Garcia (eye) doesn't feature in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valladolid.
Garcia is dealing with an eye trauma and did not train the whole week. He is out for Sunday's game and will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine when he will be able to return to the squad. That said, his absence does not impact the starting XI since he has been mainly a bench option this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now