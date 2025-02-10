Fantasy Soccer
Raul Garcia headshot

Raul Garcia Injury: Misses out against Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Garcia (ankle) is out for Monday's match against Mallorca.

Garcia has not made the call Monday after being limited in training Sunday, with the issues appearing to be enough to keep the forward out. He has appeared in 21 games this season but has only started in four of those appearances, so this isn't a huge loss for the club. However, they will hope he can return soon, as he is still a solid bench option and is likely their first option as a replacement in the front line if an injury occurs.

Raul Garcia
Osasuna
